Microsoft Xbox plans to overthrow Sony PS5 by 2030 with Arm64, AMD Zen6, DLSS-like upscaling

Almost all of Microsoft's upcoming plans have seemingly been leaked thanks to a confidential document being revealed as a result of the FTC vs Microsoft courtroom battle. We have already reported about the Series X refresh that's launching next year as well as the Sony-inspired controller that will bring haptic feedback.

Well, it just does not stop there as the document also explains how Microsoft plans to overthrow Sony and become the console market leader by fiscal year 2030. Just like with Windows, the plan is to devise a hybrid generation of consoles leveraging the power of the client and cloud.

While the current generation of consoles has been using AMD's APU's powered by Zen CPU and RDNA GPU, the next-gen Xbox devices will marry Arm64 with x64, and the latter will be in the form of Zen 6 cores. In terms of GPU, Microsoft is planning to either work with AMD to build a semi-custom chip or use AMD's Navi 5/ RDNA 5.

Interestingly, according to the roadmap, the company may be currently working on its Arm64 approach:

The leak also suggests the next generation of Xbox, likely coming out in 2028, will have Nvidia DLSS-like alternative. While the project does not have a name yet, the tech giant refers to it as Machine Learning (ML) based Super Resolution and Microsoft says ML and AI will be used for the "optimization and acceleration of game performance". Dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Units) may do the heavy lifting for AI and ML tasks.

All this will culminate in what the company is referring to as "One Microsoft" where it hopes for "full convergence" of its ecosystem.

Keep in mind though that the document is from October of 2022 so nearly a year has passed since which means the plans may have changed slightly. However, hardware upgrade cycles do not typically change overnight as they require long-term commitments and strategies.