Microsoft's beta version of its Copilot Android app can replace Google Assistant (sort of)

Microsoft officially launched Copilot mobile apps for both Android and iOS platforms earlier in 2024. Now Microsoft has added a feature in the beta version of the Android Copilot app that allows it to replace the default Google Assistant in Android devices, with some limitations.

As reported by Android enthusiast Mishaal Rahman on its X (formerly Twitter) account (via Android Police) the Copilot Android beta app, with its new 27.9.420225014 version, is now available as one of several options users can pick for their Android default digital assistant app.

With version 27.9.420225014, available in beta, you can change the default assistant app to Copilot. This lets you launch Copilot from any screen by swiping diagonally from the corner or… pic.twitter.com/M5FxLzIdxT — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 26, 2024

However, this new functionality has its limits, at least for now. The beta Copilot Android app cannot access the APIs that would be needed for it to take a screenshot of an Android smartphone or tablet display. It also doesn't listen automatically to audio commands yet either.

If you own an Android phone or tablet, and you can access the beta Copilot app from the Play Store, you can switch it over to be the default digital assistant by first going to the Settings menu on your phone. Then you can tap on the Apps selection, followed by the Default apps option, and then finally on the Digital assistant app menu selection.

So far, Microsoft has yet to post a public confirmation of this new feature in the Copilot Android beta app. It's possible the company is waiting until the feature is ready to be put in the non-beta version of the Copilot app before officially announcing that it has been added.