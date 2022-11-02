Microsoft's latest Store update brings only a couple of, but notable improvements

Microsoft released its latest Dev Channel preview build 25236 to Windows 11 Insiders today. The new build brings quite a few interesting changes to the Taskbar, among other things.

Alongside that, Microsoft has also announced a new update, version 22210.1401.x, to its Store app. The new update brings improved discoverability of digital attach offers including for Office, Game Pass, and more. The user experience (UX) has also been revamped slightly for smoother scrolling and resizing. The full changelog is given below:

Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders running version 22210.1401.x of the Microsoft Store will see the following improvements: Discover and redeem offers available with your new PC: We’ve made it much easier for you to discover that your device came with digital attach offers (Office, Game Pass, or standalone games) and redeem it. We’ve made it much easier for you to discover that your device came with digital attach offers (Office, Game Pass, or standalone games) and redeem it in the Store. Improve the search card results while scrolling UX: We’ve optimized our layout and rendering architecture for search card results to provide a much smoother scrolling and resizing experience – especially on low powered devices FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

You can find the official blog post here.