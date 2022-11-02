Windows Server VNext Insider Preview build 25236 ISO is now available

Microsoft has released a new build of the Windows Server Insider Preview. This month's build 25236 is now available to download as an ISO from the Windows Server Insider website along with a VHDX. It contains both the (Windows 11) Desktop Experience as well as a Server Core installation option for Datacenter and the Standard edition. As per usual, there's no changelog to speak of, so it's unclear what's new.

Branding has not yet been updated and remains as Windows Server 2022 in the preview. In addition, Microsoft is encouraging Insiders to give feedback in the Windows Server category and then the appropriate subcategory for the feedback. The company asks to indicate the build number you are providing feedback on along with the title as shown in the example below:

[Server #####] Title of my feedback

This build does not contain any release highlights or known issues.

Available Downloads:

Windows Server VNext Preview in ISO format in 18 languages,

and in VHDX format in English only.

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview

Windows Admin Center 2110.2 Preview

Keys are valid for preview builds only:

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

To download, registered Insiders can head over to the Windows Server Insider Preview download page here. You can also check out the Getting Started with Server page here on the Windows Insider for Business portal to register for the Windows Insider Program in case you aren't already registered.

Microsoft also notes that this Preview will expire on September 15, 2023.

You can download the build here, and find the official announcement here.