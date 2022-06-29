Microsoft's Phone Link app gets a new notification pane and more with latest update

Microsoft's Phone Link app is arguably the best tool for Android integration on Windows the company has ever introduced. Phone Link was previously known as Your Phone, and besides the name, Microsoft has made a lot of changes to the app over the years. We don't know about the changes coming to the app in the far-off future, but the company has recently introduced some exciting changes to Phone Link via an update.

The first noteworthy change is the new collapsible notification pane. If you're using Phone Link, you'd know that on the left side, you get all your notifications, status about your phone's battery, and other important information. And since all these are now part of the new collapsible notification pane, you can choose not to see them all the time. In our experience, the app looks a lot cleaner when the pane remains collapsed.

The ability to search for messages is another useful functionality in the app. Phone Link now allows you to search your inbox, just like you do on your smartphone. Try typing anything in the "Search messages" field, and the app will show all the messages containing what you just typed. In our previous posts, we mentioned that Microsoft would introduce the message search in a future update.

The latest version of the Phone Link app is 1.22052.532.0, so in case you do not see the changes mentioned above, make sure you have the latest version installed. You can download the Phone Link app on your PC here from Microsoft Store. And if you're new to this, here's our guide to help you connect your Android phone to your Windows PC with Phone Link.