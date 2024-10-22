Minecraft Bundles of Bravery is out with bundles, hardcore mode on Bedrock, and more

Mojang has released the latest game drop for Minecraft, which packs two important changes: a new way to manage your inventory and a new long-awaited mode for the Bedrock Edition and Realms. Minecraft Bundles of Bravery is now out on all supported platforms.

The first change is bundles—a new item for storing other items. In a nutshell, a bundle works like a bag for organizing your inventory and having more objects on the go, unlike barrels or chests that only work when placed. You can also dye each bundle with one of sixteen different colors and even store bundles inside bundles.

You can see what is stored in a bundle by hovering the cursor over it in the inventory. Also, each bundle has a line that indicates how much space is left.

The next one is Hardcore mode, which grants you only one life in each world. If you die—you die, and the entire world dies with you. Besides permanent death, the game cranks the difficulty to the highest setting and locks it there so you cannot make surviving easier or switch to peaceful difficulty.

Hardcore mode has been available in Java Edition since the dawn of dinosaurs, and now, it is available for Bedrock players.

Another thing worth noting in the latest update is the ability to create hardcore realms. You can now share the pain of playing Minecraft on hardcore with up to two or ten friends (depending on your realm tier). If you die, you can only spectate your world.

Mojang warns that, as of right now, there are two bugs with Hardcore mode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition:

Two of these impact multiplayer gameplay – one related to low internet speeds, and another when replacing a Creative mode Realm with a Hardcore mode world. While we develop a fix for these final bugs, we recommend all players regularly back up their worlds and check our changelog for more detailed information on factors that might trigger them.

You can read more about the latest Minecraft update here.