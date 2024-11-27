Minecraft The Garden Awakens update lands soon with a spooky mob that only moves when unseen

Mojang converted its Minecraft updates system to "game drops" a few months ago, focusing on delivering content at a higher frequency but with smaller updates throughout the year. The latest of these drops is coming to the game next week with the release of The Garden Awakens update.

Coming with a spooky flair, this update is adding a brand-new biome, mob, blocks, and other features to the sandbox hit.

"Venture into the pale garden during the day and you’ll find it surprisingly quiet," says Mojang describing the new Pale Garden biome. "Mobs don’t spawn here, leaving you to mine for pale oak logs, pale hanging moss, and pale moss carpets in peace. But stick around after night falls and you’ll see the pale garden awaken – with glowing eyeblossoms blooming and orange eyes looming!"

While lacking mobs in day time, this overworld forest biome will be home to a number of new "pale"-designated vegetation and blocks for players to harvest. This includes pale oak trees, moss blocks, moss carpets, eyeblossom flowers, and even hanging moss, all with a desaturated color. To add to the eerie atmosphere, even Minecraft background music stops playing when players enter this biome.

However, at night is when the real monster comes out: the Creaking. This is a unique hostile mob that stops moving completely when being seen by a player, but chases them and attacks them when their back is turned. The Creaking is even immune to damage when in its frozen stage too.

"This mob also harbors a secret – because you can’t defeat it just by attacking it," explains Mojang. "Instead, you’ll need to hunt down its creaking heart – hidden somewhere between the boughs of pale oak trees."

Minecraft The Garden Awakens update is out on December 3, 2024, for both Bedrock and Java Edition platforms.