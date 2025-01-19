Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 24H2 for more users and Microsoft 365 for more money

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at the first Microsoft 365 price increase for consumers, Patch Tuesday updates, a broader Windows 11 version 24H2 rollout, a big drop of new Windows 11 preview builds, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

January 2025 Patch Tuesday updates are out. Windows 10 received KB5049981, KB5050008, KB5049993, and KB5050013. If you are on Windows 10, beware of KB5048239 not installing (there is already a fix). Windows 11, on the other hand, received KB5050009 and KB5050021. Also, Microsoft released the latest Windows 10 and 11 DC hardening updates under KB5036534.

Following the release of the January 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft lifted one of the upgrade blocks preventing users from installing Windows 11 version 24H2. It affected gamers with certain Ubisoft games like Assassin's Creed Origins and Star Wars: Outlaws. Ubisoft released the necessary patches to address compatibility issues, thus allowing Microsoft to remove the block.

Some issues remain unpatched, though. For example, Microsoft warned that the January 2025 updates won't install on systems with certain software. Also, there is a TPM bug causing the "For your security, some settings are managed by your administrator" message to appear on the BitLocker Drive Encryption window. There is also a workaround for Microsoft 365 apps crashing on Windows Server 2016.

Windows 11 version 24H2 is now available to more users. In fact, Microsoft started force-updating customers with eligible devices from versions 22H2 and 23H2 to version 24H2 (this does not apply to managed devices, though).

If you have a Windows 10 PC and you are ready to leave the aging operating system behind, Microsoft is making things easier for you with an updated support document that describes how to check if you can officially update to Windows 11. It includes tips like checking hardware requirements, specs, features, and more.

In addition to that, Microsoft posted a blog post urging users to upgrade to Windows 11, saying, "while it's free for a limited time only." The company also highlighted that Microsoft 365 will stop working fully after the end of Windows 10 support. However, shortly after that, the company pulled the post, likely to refute rumors about paid upgrades from Windows 10 to 11.

Some interesting stuff happened in the world of Linux this week, and Microsoft was to blame. One of the company's contributions nearly ruined the release of Linux kernel version 6.13, but fortunately, Intel and AMD quickly noticed the issue and fixed it.

To finish this week's Windows section, here is my list of the top 10 Windows apps you may find useful in your daily PC life in 2025. From small utilities to legit system optimizers, everyone can find something for themself in the article.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27774 Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.2992 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22621.4800 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel 22631.4825 19045.5435

In addition to new features for Copilot+ PCs, one of the new preview builds contains hidden changes that will benefit all users. Microsoft is finally adding a battery percentage indicator to the system tray to help you better understand the current battery charge level. You can enable that feature if you are on build 26120.2992.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

The biggest update story of this week is probably what Microsoft did to the Microsoft 365 subscription. It is now significantly more expensive, but to make up for that, Microsoft is adding Copilot and some AI features. If you are not ready to embrace that, Microsoft will let you stay on your now-classic plan with its previous price for one more year.

Microsoft has released a new version of Excel for Microsoft 365 Insiders. The biggest change is the proper dark mode that now applies not just to UI elements but also to the entire document, including cells. This change will greatly improve accessibility and comfort when working with spreadsheets in dark environments.

Microsoft also revoked the controversial Bing redesign, which tried to trick inexperienced users into believing they were using Google Search, not Bing.

Microsoft Edge received some updates this week. Version 132 landed in the Stable Channel with improvements to the shopping experience and various changes under the hood. Insiders in the Dev received version 133.0.3065.7 with fixes and small enhancements.

Mozilla released a small bug-fixing update to address issues with UI hanging on certain pages like YouTube and Google Docs. Version 134.0.1 also fixed startup crashes and problems with search engine selection menus.

ShareX, one of our favorite third-party apps for Windows 11, has been updated to version 17.0. The latest release introduces improvements for scrolling capture, new hotkeys, new notification sounds, and more. You can download ShareX from the official website or the Microsoft Store.

Start11, another useful app, especially for those who hate the stock Start menu in Windows 11, received a big update to version 2.5. The primary change is the ability to place the taskbar on your monitor's side, which was a long-requested feature from many Windows 11 users.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Intel 32.0.101.6458 and 32.0.101.6257 WHQL with performance improvements for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and more.

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

This week, Robbie Khan reviewed the Pulsar Feinmann F01, a very odd-looking mouse made of magnesium for the sake of lightness. This is a high-quality product but prepare for a truly eye-watering price.

Another review offers a closer look at the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi's new global mid-tier phone with some interesting features, good display quality, super-fast charging, and well-made construction at a decent price.

Finally, Steven Parker also reviewed a phone, the HONOR Magic7 Pro. This flagship device boasts some serious horsepower, AI-powered features, large storage capacity, solid face unlock, and good build quality.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Another Halo game might be coming soon to PC. This week, users noticed that the Lenovo Legion Go S webpage includes a picture with Halo 5 and a Steam logo. This might be a sign that the game will soon be released on PC after ten years of console exclusivity. No official confirmations yet, though.

GeForce NOW received new games that you can play on the platform. The latest additions include Hyper Light Breaker, Aloft, Assetto Corsa EVO, Generation Zero, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2, SMITE 2, and Voidwrought.

On the hardware side, we have Microsoft expanding its Xbox repairability program to include uBreakiFix for Xbox Series X|S consoles. That means users can take their broken consoles to one of 700 uBreakiFix locations for in-person repairs. The change will give users more flexibility and choice without being tied to Microsoft for certified repairs.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away Escape Academy. The game is up for grabs for free until Thursday. Also, be sure to check out our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series, where we gather the best deals and specials on PC games.

Other gaming stories from this week include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

Microsoft Weekly image by ignartonosbg on Pixabay