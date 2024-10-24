MLB The Show 24, Fallout 76 and more are part of this week's Xbox Free Play Days

It's time once again for Xbox players who have a paid Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard or Core subscription to try out some games this weekend for free. This time, the games include Sony's MLB The Show 24, Fallout 76, and a free trial of Under The Waves.

On Friday, the World Series begins as the classic rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers is once again at the center of the baseball universe. Xbox players can check out the full version of MLB The Show 24 from now until Sunday, October 29 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Quantic Dream's Under the Waves, a single-player adventure game set in an alternate 1970s, is available to play for two hours for free this weekend during Xbox Free Play Days until Sunday, October 29 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. If you want to keep playing beyond that trial period, you can do so for the price of $11.99 this weekend. That's a deep discount from its normal $29.99 price tag.

Fallout 76, the online post-apocalypse RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, is available to access for free for Xbox players from now until Sunday, October 29 at 9 a.m. Pacific time. You can also get a discount for that same game during this time if you want to keep playing. It's available for $9.99 this weekend, which is a huge reduction from its normal $39.99 price.

Bethesda announced plans to add some new content in the near future to Fallout 76 earlier this week, including Gleaming Depths, a new raid set in an underground research laboratory. The update will also let players have new dog and cat C.A.M.P. pets, and collect new Four-Star Legendary Gear. The game will also let you play as a ghoul very soon for the first time in any game in the Fallout series.