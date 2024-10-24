Co-op game Moving Out is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

A week has gone by since the last Epic Games Store giveaway, and that means it's time for a refresh. The Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator freebies are no more, as a copy of Moving Out has taken their place in the giveaway promotion. All that's required to grab it is an Epic Games Store account, with seven days available on the giveaway timer for all PC gamers.

Developed by SMG Studio and Devm Games, Moving Out is a humorous cooperative puzzle game where players become certified "Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians" (FARTS). They are tasked with handling furniture and appliances from client homes and businesses, but there's not much rules about how they must accomplish the moving out job.

Items can be dropped, thrown, and even caught mid-air as the job progresses with 'realistic' physics', with windows and doors also being easily smashable. The title supports up to four player co-op, though solo play is available too.

Here's a quick rundown of the game's setting by the development teams:

Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colourful customizable characters, and save your town from furniture peril!

The Moving Out giveaway on the Epic Games Store is available now. It's scheduled to end on October 31. The title usually costs $24.99 to purchase when not on sale, but PC gamers can claim and keep it forever by using this offer. Don't forget that a mobile version of the Epic Games Store's freebie promotion is in the works too.