MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ will include 1080p video for all matches and 5.1 surround sound

Last year, Apple announced it would be the sole source for showing Major League Soccer matches for the 2023 season with MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app. Today, MLS revealed some more info on what fans can expect to see if they purchase the Season Pass.

As previously announced, MLS Season Pass will be priced at $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can get the same pass for $12.99 a month or $79.99 for the full season. You can now check out the entire MLS schedule for the 2023 season, including matches that will be completely free to watch via the Apple TV app. Most games will be held on either Wednesday or Saturday, with up to 14 games to watch on those nights. The season itself begins on February 25.

The Apple TV app will be able to stream all of the games in 1080p resolution, along with support for Dolby 5.1 audio. There will be studio-based pre and post-game shows to analyze the matches, and a show called MLS 360, which will show "live look-ins from every match, and feature every goal, penalty kick, and big save, as well as analysis and discussion." There will also be the option to listen to the local game's radio broadcast and you can watch all games from the start, no matter when you begin watching.

All games will feature English and Spanish commentary, and if the game features a Canada team there will also be French commentary. Finally, the Apple TV app will feature MLS library content, including "historic and current match replays, highlights, and club-produced content" with regular updates.