Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem will support 5G Advanced and more

Qualcomm is already preparing for the next generation of wireless networks with the reveal of the new Snapdragon X75 modem. The company says this upcoming smartphone and mobile device modem will support 5G Advanced, which is the next step in technology from today's 5G wireless support. It will offer up to 20 percent higher data rates compared to the current 5G technology, and is expected to launch sometime in 2024.

The Snapdragon X75 is the first Modem-RF (radio frequency) System that includes a dedicated hardware tensor accelerator. This accelerator, the Qualcomm 5G AI Processor Gen 2, will give the modem over 2.5 times the AI performance compared to the Gen 1 processor. This, along with some new AI optimizations, means that the modem will support "better speeds, coverage, mobility, link robustness and location accuracy."

In addition, the modem is the first to support 10-carrier aggregation for mmWave wireless technology. It will also be used in Qualcomm's upcoming Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 3. It will allow for fixed wireless internet systems to support up to 10Gb speeds for Ethernet connections, along with support for Wi-Fi 7. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 is expected to be added to mobile devices sometime in the second half of 2023, most likely inside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.