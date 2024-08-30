Redmi 14C unveiled with MediaTek Helio G81 processor and 5,160 mAh battery

Xiaomi has just unveiled the Redmi 14C, its latest affordable smartphone. The device is available in Midnight Black, Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, and Starry Blue and in several configurations: 4 GB + 128 GB, 4 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 256 GB. Prices start at just $119, making it ultra-affordable.

Powering the Redmi 14C is the MediaTek Helio G81 processor, which is an octa-core processor. It also features a 5,160 mAh battery, which should last a day or more. The Redmi 14C comes with 18W fast charging, so while not the fastest, you shouldn't be waiting forever for your device to recharge.

The Redmi 14C features a 6.88-inch display that allows you to immerse yourself in movies, games, and books. It comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications, making it ideal for longer use sessions. According to Xiaomi, this is the largest display it has ever included on a Redmi number series to date.

One interesting thing with the Redmi 14C, as we have seen on other entry-level devices, is that while there is up to 8 GB of physical RAM, Xiaomi also includes extended RAM, which is provided by the storage device rather than physical RAM. If you go with the 8 GB model, you will be able to expand it to 16 GB, albeit notably slower memory.

Regarding the phone's camera capabilities, the Redmi 14C includes a 50 MP main camera and a 13 MP front camera. Talking about the complementary camera software features, Xiaomi said:

Redmi 14C packs features to take your photos and videos up a notch higher. For example, filmCamera offers a range of filters that allow users to easily add a touch of creative flair to their photos and videos, while the front camera's software-level soft-light ring illuminates the display for natural and balanced lighting in dim surroundings. Users can also enjoy an enhanced beautifier to highlight their best features in every shot.

Other features on the Redmi 14C are a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an enhanced 150% volume boost to help you hear calls, media, and notifications.