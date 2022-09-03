Here's how to watch NASA's historic Artemis I mission

NASA is due to launch its Artemis I mission in a little while. Its new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will take the Orion spacecraft to space before the latter begins its journey to the Moon for an orbit. Aboard Orion will be some mannequins wearing the new spacesuits and a bunch of sensors just to make sure the suits are adequate.

While there are no people aboard this mission, it finally marks the beginning of NASA's path back to the Moon. In 2024, Artemis II will send astronauts on a lunar flyby and in 2025 astronauts will go down to the lunar surface. There are many more missions planned through to the mid-2030s that will see a moon base established and a space station be built in orbit around the Moon.

NASA has multiple streams for the event today, There's the official stream which will keep an eye on the rocket and a dedicated Artemis I broadcast. Here's the NASA live stream:

Below, you can find the dedicated NASA Artemis I stream:

This mission has been delayed so many times to date, so keep your fingers and toes crosses that nothing goes wrong, and we finally see the long-awaited launch!