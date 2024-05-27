Take a look at the leaked images of the upcoming Motorola Razr 2024 in all its glory

Earlier this month, we saw multiple leaks of the soon-to-be-launched Motorola Razr 50 Ultra aka Motorola Razr 2024. The phone has already picked up BIS certification in India, and its real-life images have also leaked.

We have a fresh report showing multiple images of the vanilla model Motorola Razr 50. Notably, China's TENNA regulatory body (via ITHome) has listed the Motorola Razr 50 (which will be launched as Motorola Razr 2024 in the US) on its website.

The filing not only shows off the images from all directions of the standard Motorola Razr 50 but also reveals some key specifications of the foldable. Looking at the images, the handset has a huge cover display wrapped around the two cameras, similar to the previous model. The device is shown off in, allegedly, one of its colors, purple.

Speaking of specifications, it should be noted that TENNA sometimes uses placeholder information about some specs. So, the specifications may not be accurate. Nevertheless, the TENNA filing reveals that the Motorola Razr 50 will be powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor, listed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, paired with 8GB to 16GB of RAM.

The filing also reveals that the phone could come with 128GB to 1TB of storage options and will be juiced by a 4,200mAh battery. The display on the phone is listed to be a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, SGS low blue light certification, and SGS low motion blur certification. The cover screen will be a 3.6-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1,056 x 1,066 pixels.

Reportedly, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to pack a 50MP + 13MP dual-camera system along with a 32MP selfie shooter. The device will also come with a fingerprint scanner. As per the filing, the Motorola Razr 50 will measure 171.3 x 74 x 7.2 mm and weigh 188 grams.

There are rumors of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, whose European pricing is alleged to be around €1,200, the same as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Europe. Camera and battery details of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have also surfaced, and it is rumored to come with a 50MP + 50MP dual-camera setup and could pack a 4,000 mAh battery.