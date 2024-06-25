Mozilla fixes YouTube playback issues in Firefox

Just a few days after the previous bug-fixing release, Mozilla released another small update for Firefox users. This time, version 127.0.2 is available in the Release channel with two important changes: one fixes YouTube video playback issues, and one fixes the bug causing the browser not to respect certain flags.

Firefox 127.0.2 is here to save the day of YouTube users whose woes with the platform seem to be ever-going. With the latest version, Mozilla fixed the bug where a YouTube video live stream would stop after a while with audio still playing (bug 1900191). Another YouTube-related issue that is fixed in today's update is when the browser stops buffering a video, skips parts of a video, freezes, or shows artifacts on the screen (bug 1878510).

Finally, Mozilla says Firefox 127.0.2 fixes the problem with the browser displaying the Private Window icon on the taskbar when it should not.

Here are the official release notes for Firefox 127.0.2:

Version 127.0.2, first offered to Release channel users on June 25, 2024 Fixed an issue where YouTube playback may experience stalling under certain conditions (bug 1900191, bug 1878510).

Fixed an issue where the Private Window icon was displayed in the taskbar on Windows when browser.privateWindowSeparation.enabled was set to false (bug 1901840).

Besides those two fixes, there is nothing else in Firefox 127.0.2.

To update Firefox to the latest version, head to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, get the installer from the official website or the Microsoft Store if you are a Windows user. You can also continue using the browser as is and wait for it to update itself in the background automatically.

