The new Outlook for Windows will be generally available August 1 for commercial users

Microsoft first launched the new Outlook for Windows app in preview form in May 2022. In September 2023, the company declared the app as generally available for personal use. This week, the company announced that the app will finally become generally available for commercial users starting on August 1, 2024.

Petri reports that in a message on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, this change will not affect any commercial users who continue to access the "classic" Outlook for Windows app. However, declaring that the new Outlook for Windows app has reached the GA status will allow users to get full support from the company's support channels, which includes the use of Assisted Support. Also, all users of the old Outlook for Windows app will now see the name of the app use the "classic" branding on August 1 as well.

The message added:

The new Outlook continues to be an opt-in experience. Please note that this update does not change any settings for your organization, will not automatically switch users from the classic version of Outlook for Windows, and will not introduce any disruptive changes. Microsoft will provide a 12-month notice prior to initiating any Microsoft-driven migration steps in managed environments.

In March, Microsoft revealed its guidance for businesses and organizations for making the transition from the classic Outlook app to the new Outlook. Microsoft has not yet indicated when it will announce the 12-month countdown from switching the new Outlook from an "opt-in" to an "opt-out" experience.

Once that switch is made, the final stage will be to cut off a way for users of the new Outlook app to switch back to the classic Outlook app. As with switching from "opt-in" to "opt-out" for the new Outlook app, organizations will get 12 months advanced notice before this new stage goes into effect. Businesses who wish to keep using the classic Outlook app can keep doing so for quite a while, as support for the app is not expected to end until at least 2029. Microsoft plans to phase out Outlook apps on other platforms later this year at well.