Want to upgrade your NAS/ Plex? Seagate 18TB CMR HDD is at a great deal on Happy New Year

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price, though, again, that could be changing soon as retailers and distributors adjust inventories and demand.

However, it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy CMR-based internal hard disk drives (HDDs) due to a lack of great deals frequently, they have been few and far between. Newegg is offering the Seagate 18TB enterprise-grade X20 drive for a very good price (buying link below), thanks to a discount promo code.

As mentioned above, the drive is based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology and hence, it is ideally suited for use in NAS (network-attached storage) or Plex and other media servers, that are meant for heavy-duty usage, running for long periods. You can also get the combo deal consisting of two drives and save some more bucks.

Get the Seagate 18TB CMR HDD below:

Seagate 18TB Exos X18 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache 3.5-Inch Enterprise Hard Drive HDD (ST18000NM000J): $329.99 + $70 off w/ promo code NNBDNA22, limited offer => $259.99 (Newegg US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.