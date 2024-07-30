Multiple Microsoft 365 services are facing another outage

Users around the world have been reporting issues accessing Microsoft 365 services and features for the past few hours. Microsoft has confirmed that certain users are experiencing access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features, and they are investigating the situation.

We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 30, 2024

Impacted services include, but are not limited to:

Microsoft Entra

Microsoft Power Platform

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft 365 Admin Center

The following services are not impacted:

SharePoint Online

OneDrive for Business

Microsoft Teams

Exchange Online

To mitigate the network issue, Microsoft has implemented networking configuration changes and performed failovers to alternate networking paths. According to Microsoft's telemetry, these networking changes have shown improvement in service availability since approximately 14:10 UTC. Microsoft is continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the full recovery of all Microsoft 365 services.

Given that Microsoft 365 services experienced a similar outage earlier this month, it's clear that Microsoft needs to prioritize enhancing the reliability of its cloud infrastructure. Repeated disruptions to essential services not only inconvenience users but also raise concerns about the platform's stability. As we await further updates from Microsoft, we hope they will take significant steps to prevent such issues from recurring in the future.

Source: Microsoft