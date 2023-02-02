Back 4 Blood development ends as Turtle Rock Studios starts work on an all new game

For Turtle Rock Studios, it's time to move on from the developer's dream project. Back 4 Blood, the "spiritual successor" to the developer's classic zombie co-op shooter Left 4 Dead, will no longer get any more content additions, according to a post on the studio's website.

The post stated that the team is simply too small to both keep working on new Back 4 Blood content and also start working on an all-new game. This was also a not-so-subtle way to reveal that Turtle Rock is indeed working on a new project, but the post gave no clue if it's a Back 4 Blood sequel or a completely different game. Of course, Back 4 Blood will continue to be playable for the foreseeable future online.

Released in October 2021 by publisher Warner Bros, Interactive, Back 4 Blood, on the surface, was very much like Left 4 Dead. Both games featured a squad of four humans fighting a mass of various zombie creatures in co-op first-person shooter combat. It also had a 4v4 online multiplayer mode where one team played as humans and the other team played as various zombies. Back 4 Blood got mostly positive reviews, and the game attracted 10 million players just a few months after its launch. Turtle Rock released three paid expansions for the game in 2022.