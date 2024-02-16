New reports say the Nintendo Switch 2 launch date has been delayed from late 2024 to 2025

It looks like Nintendo fans might have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the successor to the Switch game console. While Nintendo has never confirmed any official information about its next generation, a number of media sources now claim the Switch 2 will miss its previously planned release date of late 2024.

Outlets like Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, Eurogamer, and VGC are reporting from their outside and unnamed sources that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

Based on these unconfirmed reports, it looks like the delay in the release of the Switch 2 is not related to the console's hardware. Rather, the launch date was pushed back because Nintendo wanted the console to have as many launch-day titles as possible.

There's no word yet on what first-party Nintendo games will be included in the Switch 2 launch or if it will come bundled with a game, as Nintendo has done in the past with earlier console releases.

If these reports are accurate, it would mean that the launch of the Switch 2 will be close to the release date of the original Switch model, which went on sale on March 3, 2017. As of December 31, 2023, the company has shipped 139.36 million units of its three Switch models (original, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED).

Nintendo reportedlyshowed off demos of the Switch 2 console secretly behind closed doors to developers and publishers who attended GamesCom in August 2023. The software that was demoed on the early Switch 2 hardware allegedly included an updated version of Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but performing at a higher frame rate and resolution compared to the original Switch version.

Other reports claim the Switch 2 could have as much as 12GB of RAM. That is three times the amount found on the original Switch and also more than the 10GB of RAM that Microsoft put into the Xbox Series S console.