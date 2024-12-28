Newly-released action game Kill Knight is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today.

The tenth giveaway on the Epic Games Store's daily schedule is now live. Kill Knight is replacing Hot Wheels Unleashed from yesterday, offering PC gamers 24 hours to claim the latest action title.

Developed by PlaySide, Kill Knight comes in as a fast-paced arcade-inspired shooter with an isometric perspective. Rapid combat is the primary flavor of the game, letting players mix up ranged and melee attacks to take down the waves of opponents on screen, where bad timing can easily result in death.

The game is set inside eldritch arenas with a minimalist, retro-inspired aesthetic. Aside from weapons, players also unlock and upgrade a variety of abilities, letting players customize how they build their Kill Knight. The title also offers multiple difficulty modes for accessibility and a Sever mode for those looking for an unending action experience.

Here's how the developer describes the brutal gameplay and setting:

Dance with death in the Abyss, and unveil intricate layers of gameplay lurking beneath the surface. Exploit enemy weaknesses, enact brutal executions, weave through your arsenal to tactically manage resources, and unleash destructive wrath blasts to turn the tide. Every encounter is testament to your mastery. KILL KNIGHT’s polished, minimalist aesthetic, and retro visuals pay homage to the neon-soaked arcades and shooters of the 90’s. Set across five relentless, hand-crafted eldritch arenas, KILL KNIGHT embraces lo-fi brutalism and revels in the dread and dream-like ruins that surround your descent into the Abyss.

The Kill Knight giveaway on the Epic Games Store is ending at 8am PT on December 29. The game only released a few months ago too, and usually costs $14.99. At the same time, the 11th giveaway in the schedule will go live with another mystery addition.