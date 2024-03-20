Notepad is getting proofreading support on Windows 11

The default text editor in Windows 10 and 11 is about to get even more features. While we wait for the rumored Copilot integration, enthusiasts are already digging out things that will soon be coming to Notepad. Spotted by @PhantomO﻿fEarth on what used to be Twitter, Microsoft is working on proofreading capabilities for Notepad.

Windows Notepad will be getting spell check/autocorrect soon! Here are some toggles in the app's settings page: pic.twitter.com/QKUeTWuI55 — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) March 20, 2024

Windows Insiders will soon be able to toggle on spell check so that the app can highlight misspelled words and offer suggestions. Moreover, Notepad will be able to autocorrect typos when the spell checker is on. Microsoft is even going to configure the exception list and specify what file types the built-in spell checker should ignore. The prebuilt list includes formats like txt, md, srt, ass (no joke), lrc, and lic. As of right now, there is no information on whether Microsoft will let you add other formats.

You will be able to choose which file types spell check/autocorrect works in: pic.twitter.com/aMj0rlFccr — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) March 20, 2024

The newly discovered Notepad features are not available for public testing, and getting them to work requires some unknown software magic. Therefore, we will have to wait for Microsoft to start rolling out the update for Windows Insiders.

Meanwhile, the company released a redesigned Settings page with neat animations and sections. The page is now divided into three categories: Appearance, Text formatting, and Opening Notepad.

Last year, Microsoft killed WordPad, the former default rich-text editor in Windows 11 and 10. Now, Notepad is trying to take its place by introducing new capabilities, such as tab support, text formatting, session saving, and more. While it is great to see the app evolving, some users argue Microsoft should have kept Notepad intact so it could remain a bulletproof app for the most basic text editing.

