Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro+ tops AnTuTu benchmark, the highest yet from a smartphone

Nubia is all set to launch its gaming phone, the Red Magic 9S Pro+, on July 3 in China. Ahead of its official launch, the Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro+, codenamed Nubia NX769S_V2A, appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Although the AnTuTu benchmark listing reveals the name of the processor as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the company has already confirmed that it will be using an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset. It is similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Now, AnTuTu has posted an image of the benchmark results of the Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro+ on Weibo (via Android Treasure), revealing that the phone topped the listing with 2.4 million points, the highest score yet from a smartphone. Notably, the Red Magic 9S Pro+ scored a staggering 2,369,542 points on AnTuTu. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra scored just above 1.8 million points on AnTuTu.

image via AnTuTu

AnTuTu benchmarks four components of the phone: CPU, GPU, memory speed, and user experience fluidity. Of its total 2,369,542 points on the AnTuTu benchmark, the CPU part is 485,363 points, the GPU score is 979,908 points, the memory speed part is 507,149 points, and the UX score is 397,122 points.

Such a huge difference between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro+ appears to be because the latter was tested with 24GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage configuration. It is also expected that the phone could feature an advanced cooling system to curb throttling issues.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset inside the Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro+ is expected to debut in China with its CPU core frequency increased from 3.3GHz to 3.4GHz.