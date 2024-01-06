Nvidia 4070 Super performance benchmark leak shows how it compares vs 4080, 4070 Ti, 4070

As January starts to settle in, tech enthusiasts are probably aware that it is CES month. As such, companies too are starting to tease upcoming products and some of them have already made their announcements public. Nvidia is, so far, in the former camp, and a few days ago, the company published its first such teaser in the form of a new Facebook cover photo to start building the hype for its upcoming 4000 Super series GPUs.

The Super series is not common in Nvidia's product launch cycle and it only started with the 2000 series when the company announced a refresh of its 20-series and these new cards came equipped with more CUDA cores and sometimes more VRAM. Nvidia is doing something similar to that this time too as the new cards, at least some of them, will have more VRAM as one of the major complaints from most of the tech press has been about the provided memory buffer, which is simply not enough for the price points Nvidia launched the cards at.

Since the cards' announcements are only a couple of days away, Nvidia and its AIB partners are now testing out the GPUs. As such, the RTX 4070 Super's performance has now leaked as X user/bot Benchleaks spotted two entries of the GPU on Geekbench.

The 4070 Super was tested on both OpenCL and CUDA, and the GPU managed to score 195,384 and 219,237 points respectively. Although this is not exactly the 3D rasterization or ray tracing performance of the GPU, the compute scores here typically tend to align quite nicely with how the 3D output of the graphics card is.

OpenCL CUDA

Courtesy of Wccftech, we can see how the new 4070 Super goes up against the RTX 4080, the 4070 Ti, and the vanilla 4070. As expected from the purported specifications of the GPUs, it is there sandwiched between the 4070 and the 4070 Ti. Sadly, we can't compare how the 4070 Super will fare against AMD cards with these numbers. For that, we will have to wait either for more benchmarks leak or the review NDA uplift.

Source: Geekbench (link1, link2) via Benchleaks (X1, X2)