Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Street Fighter 6 and XDefiant, among other games, this week

The subscribers to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud streaming service can look forward to playing seven new games this week. The highlights include adding a well-reviewed fighting game from 2023, and the more recently released free-to-play first-person shooter that's getting some reactions as well.

In a blog post, Nvidia stated that Capcom's Street Fighter 6 will finally be added to GeForce Now, just over a year since the latest entry in the classic fighting game franchise debuted on June 2, 2023. The game received mostly positive reviews since its launch.

Also coming this week to GeForce Now is XDefiant, the long-delayed, and much-anticipated free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft. The game launched a couple of weeks ago on May 21. So far it has received mixed to positive reviews, but it reportedly got over three million unique players 48 hours after its launch on all platforms.

Here's the full list of new games coming to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (New release on Steam, June 4)

Autopsy Simulator (New release on Steam, June 6)

Chornobyl Liquidators (New release on Steam, June 6)

Sneak Out (New release on Steam, June 6)

Farm Together 2 (Steam)

Street Fighter 6 (Steam)

XDefiant (Ubisoft)

As we reported earlier this week, Nvidia is currently running a special promotion, as it offers GeForce NOW Ultimate and Priority subscribers who are also part of the GeForce NOW Rewards program a way to get three months of Microsoft's PC Game Pass for free. Normally the service costs $9.99 a month.

The offer means GeForce NOW subscribers can check out over 100 games on the service at no additional cost for three months. The offer is for new PC Game Pass subscribers and will end on July 5. If you claim the offer you will have to redeem it by August 30.