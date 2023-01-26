Samsung accidentally reveals tempting Galaxy S23 deal on its UK website

Samsung has published a bit of small print on its UK business page for the Galaxy A23 which suggests that UK customers will be able to save money on the Galaxy S23 when pre-orders open up in February. The Korean firm is expected to announce the new phone on February 1 and then the launch is expected around February 17.

According to the small print, customers in the UK who pre-order the Galaxy S23 256GB, S23+ 512GB, or the S23 Ultra 512GB by February 16 will only pay the price of the smaller variants as follows: S23 128GB, S23+ 256GB, and S23 Ultra 256GB. Of course, we do not know what the pricing of the different variants will be so it’s difficult to say how much of a discount you’ll save by pre-ordering right now and will likely have to wait until the Unpacked event in February to find out.

According to Trusted Reviews who first spotted the small print, the deal should help assuage customers who will likely have to pay more for this year’s model compared to last. According to GSMArena, there could be a 1TB edition of the Galaxy S23 Ultra but it doesn’t look like that variant will be part of the upcoming discount.

As the small print was found on the business part of Samsung UK’s website, it’s unclear if this deal will be available to average users or just business customers, only time will tell.

