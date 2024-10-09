OpenAI announces AI content partnership with Hearst

Over the past year, OpenAI has signed content partnerships with several leading media companies worldwide. These companies include the Condé Nast, Associated Press, Axel Springer, The Atlantic, Dotdash Meredith, the Financial Times, Le Monde, NewsCorp, Prisa Media, TIME, and Vox Media.

Today, OpenAI announced a similar content partnership with Hearst. Hearst is a leading media company with numerous brands, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Runner's World, Women's Health, and others. Hearst Magazines is the world’s largest lifestyle publisher that has a portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the US.

OpenAI will integrate content from these popular newspapers and magazines into its products to improve the customer experience. When Hearst content is displayed in ChatGPT, appropriate citations and direct links will be provided, allowing users to easily access the original Hearst sources.

This deal will enable Hearst to reach a wider audience. With ChatGPT's 200 million weekly users, the content produced for Hearst's 20 magazine brands and 40+ newspapers will potentially now have unprecedented reach.

Jeff Johnson, President of Hearst Newspapers, stated:

"As generative AI matures, it's critical that journalism created by professional journalists is at the heart of all AI products. This agreement ensures that the trustworthy and curated content created by Hearst Newspapers' award-winning journalists becomes part of OpenAI's products like ChatGPT, creating more timely and relevant results."

Debi Chirichella, President of Hearst Magazines, added:

"Our partnership with OpenAI will help us evolve the future of magazine content. This collaboration ensures that our high-quality writing, expertise, cultural and historical context, attribution, and credibility are promoted as OpenAI's products evolve."

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, commented:

"Bringing Hearst's trusted content into our products enhances our ability to provide engaging, reliable information to our users."

This collaboration between OpenAI and other leading media companies marks a significant step in the evolution of AI and journalism.

Source: Hearst