Oura Ring 4 launched with Smart Sensing and redesigned phone app

Finland-based health technology company Oura Health has launched its latest generation smart ring, Oura Ring 4. According to the company, the smart wearable features a new sensor design, which is slimmer and increases comfort for the user when worn for extended periods of time.

Oura Ring 4 features a new home-baked technology called Smart Sensing, which the company claims improves tracking accuracy by adjusting to "each member’s unique finger physiology." The technology combines its algorithm with research-grade sensors that are now recessed to offer more comfort; its predecessor, Oura Ring Gen3, had its sensors in raised domes.

According to a research study conducted by the company, Oura Ring 4's updated sensing technology can deliver up to a 30% increase in accuracy in the average overnight SpO2 measurement. It can also track Breathing Disturbance Index (BDI) with 15% better accuracy and reduce gaps in heart rate tracking by 7% during the day and 31% during nighttime.

Oura Ring 4 is priced at $349 and available in six colours, including Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Stealth, Silver, and an updated Black finish. Compared to the Oura Ring 3, it comes in some extra sizes, ranging from 4 to 15. Pre-orders have begun, and the device will start shipping on October 15. Note that an Oura subscription costing $5.99/month or $69.99/year is needed to use several features of the smart ring.

The company has also redesigned its companion app, which controls the smart ring. According to the company, the new Oura app offers a simplified navigation experience and features three main tabs on the home screen: Today, Vitals, and My Health.

The app features automatic activity detection (AAD) for Oura members with support for over 40 different activities, automatic heart rate detection, and heart rate zones. Building on the stress detection capabilities, users can see daily movement, activities, and tags in the context of their Daytime Stress.

Oura has also launched its experimental features program Oura Labs for Android users. Previously available on iOS, it allows users to test unreleased features and give feedback to the company.