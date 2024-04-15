Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro battery appears on India's BIS, launch imminent

Samsung is rumored to launch three Galaxy Watch 7 series variants this year. One of which could be the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro variant, which was missing from the previous year's Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. While the Galaxy Watch 7 series is due to launch later this year, purportedly, its 'Pro' variant has been spotted on India's BIS.

Notably, as per the latest reports, not the rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Pro but its battery was spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The purported Galaxy Watch 7 Pro's battery carries the model number "EB-705ABY." Reportedly, this is the same model number associated with the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro model.

According to the BIS listing (spotted by 91mobiles), the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro is speculated to pack a 578 mAh battery, which Samsung, with some liberty, could market as 600 mAh. If this turns out to be true, then this would make it the biggest battery on any Wear OS smartwatch, since the Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to debut with Wear OS 5.

The spotting of the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro's battery on India's BIS also hints that the watch is in the works and might launch in India soon. Besides, the rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, the US version of the Galaxy Watch 7 with model number "SM-L305U," was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website a few days ago. This particular US model is the eSIM version of the Galaxy Watch 7. The Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Watch 7 allegedly carries the model number "SM-L300."

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy Watch 7 series is rumored to pack a new 3nm chipset, expected to offer a 50% increase in power efficiency. Samsung is also expected to increase the storage capacity of the Galaxy Watch 7 series. Moreover, there are rumors that Samsung could launch a more affordable, Galaxy Watch FE this year.

We may also see Samsung infuse some of its Galaxy AI features into the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series.