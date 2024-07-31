Phishing attack uses fake donation websites to steal crypto from Trump voters

If hackers involved in financial scams are known for something, it is that they closely follow the current trends and events. And what is a bigger event than a months-lasting, polarizing race for the seat in the White House?

As reported by Hackread, a cybersecurity firm, Veriti, has uncovered an ongoing phishing scam targeting the supporters of the Republican candidate Donald Trump. The scamming campaign consists of multiple fake donation websites that have been active since May 31 – the day of Trump’s trial verdict, Veriti says in its blog post.

The fake websites employ familiar branding and messaging to lure unsuspecting supporters into making donations. Veriti further explains:

“One notable aspect of this campaign is its use of a specific set of cryptocurrency wallets, which is uncommon in typical phishing scams. The attackers appear to be capitalizing on the novelty and perceived security of cryptocurrencies, enticing users with the promise of a secure, anonymous donation method.”

Several uncovered websites share visual and content similarities, hinting at coordinated malicious effort. And although “some activity traces back to China,” there is no conclusive evidence linking a specific hacking group to this operation, Veriti says, adding that the origins of the campaign are still under investigation:

“It’s important to note that the legitimate process for donating to Trump’s campaign typically involves using the WinRed platform. For example, donations can be made through official links such as Trump National Committee and Support Mike Johnson for Congress on WinRed. The use of cryptocurrency and unofficial websites by the phishers deviates from these standard procedures.”

It seems that the main method of distribution is phishing e-mails that include links to a malicious website.

Cryptocurrency wallets connected to the scamming campaign contain minimum transaction records, implying that the campaign has not been very successful to date. However, this might still change as the November elections approach, Veriti says.