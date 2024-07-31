The powerful 16GB RAM Lenovo LOQ receives a 16% discount in the UK

If you're in the UK looking for a new laptop, have a look at the Lenovo LOQ. It's a 15-inch Full HD gaming laptop that boasts 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.

While this limited-time deal lasts, you can save 16% off the £1,049.99 RRP and pay just £876.97. This laptop has a five-star rating and is dispatched and sold directly by Amazon, so you won't have any issues dealing with third-party sellers.

The Lenovo LOQ is a great pick for immersive gaming; it has a 15.6-inch 16:9 display with a Full HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 300-nit brightness for "vivid visuals."

This model features the Intel Core i5-12450HX; it has an integrated Li-Po 60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Pro that reaches 50% in 30 minutes, and a selection of ports, including:

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DP1.4, 140W PD, 10Gbps

E-shutter

Audio Combo Jack

USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

HDMI 2.1

RJ45

DC-in

To get the best performance from the laptop's hardware, Lenovo has included a sealed hyperchamber thermal design on the LOQ with dual fans that spin outward and push heat from the back of the computer. Lenovo said that the sealed chamber enables an extra 10W of power in Extreme Mode, reduces surface temperature, and minimizes noise levels from the laptop.

With the Lenovo LOQ, you won't need to buy a webcam as it already includes a 1080p camera complete with an e-privacy shutter. It also meets MIL-STD-810H specifications, suggesting that it's durable and can be safely carried outside with you.

Finally, this laptop comes with Lenovo AI Engine+, powered by the LA1 AI chip. With this, Lenovo says the computer automatically picks the ideal settings based on whether you're working or studying.

