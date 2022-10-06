Android 12L will bring Windows 11 design bits to Surface Duo

Microsoft is getting ready to update the duo of its Android smartphones to Android 12L. According to a new report, Microsoft is finalizing the update and preparing to ship it in the next few weeks. Besides the mere fact of the Surface Duo (currently on sale for less than a quarter of its original price) and Duo 2 getting a new Android, the report reveals interesting facts about the upcoming update. Android 12L for the original and second-gen Surface Duo will introduce design bits borrowed from Windows 11.

The next major update for Microsoft's dual-screen smartphones features new design elements inspired by Windows 11's Fluent Design. Customers can expect visual changes in the notification center, activity feed, etc.

Microsoft previously tried to stick to Google's design guidelines and keep the operating system more or less similar to the stock Android offers. The company now wants to move away from this paradigm and focus on making the Surface Duo smartphones "an extension of your Windows PC." Such an idea requires a Windows 11-like design overhaul with Windows 11-like quick settings buttons, icons in the Settings, pen menu, and more. Users will be able to trigger the latter by pressing the top button on the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Another Windows 11-inspired feature coming soon to a Surface Duo near you is the option to set a system accent color. The operating system will pick the dominant color of the wallpaper and apply it to different parts of the user interface. Unfortunately, we do not know whether the upcoming update will introduce notable changes for the curved display near the hinge or bring something similar to the taskbar-like dock found in Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold.

Windows Central claims Microsoft is also working on a "Duo Connect" mode—a spiritual successor to the long-dead Continuum on Windows 10 Mobile. Duo Connect will let enterprise customers connect the smartphone to a larger display and use it in pair with the Windows 365 service. There is no information on whether Duo Connect will be a part of Android 12L or if it will arrive in future updates.

Android 12L will be available for the original and second-gen Surface Duo. Expect it to land later this month or in early November. It is also worth noting that the Surface Duo can run (unofficially, of course) Windows 11, and its newer sibling is also getting there thanks to the recently released UEFI.

Source: Windows Central