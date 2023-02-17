Play Age of Empires IV for free this weekend on Steam, plus save 40 percent when you buy it

One of the best RTS games in recent years, Age of Empires IV, just got a major new content update. To celebrate, you can go ahead and play the full game for free right now on Valve's Steam service, and also save some money if you decide to buy the game after the free period ends.

From now through Monday, February 20, you can download and play the game for free on Steam. Age of Empires IV, the latest game in the long running historical RTS series, comes from developer Relic Entertainment and publisher Microsoft.

Relic has just launched the Season Four update for the game, which includes a bunch of new content, including the fantasy-inspired biome Enchanted Grove, three new maps, the Nomad game mode addition, and a bunch of other improvements and bug fixes.

If you want to keep playing the game after the free period ends, there's more good news. From now until February 23, Age of Empires IV has a 40 percent discount for both the standard game and the Deluxe Edition. That means the standard game is priced at just $23.99 and the Deluxe Edition costs $35.99. The Deluxe Edition includes some extras like the game's soundtrack and some in-game cosmetic items as well.