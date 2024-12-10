PNY launches $99 CS2150 PCIe Gen 5 SSD with speeds up to 10,300 MB/s

Today, PNY announced a new PCIe Gen 5 SSD for those who want fast transfer speeds without breaking the bank. The PNY CS2150 is an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive that can operate at speeds of up to 8,600 MB/s sequential write and 10,300 MB/s sequential read.

The drive is available in two configurations: 1TB and 2TB. Additionally, you can purchase the drive with or without a heatsink. The latter will be a preferred option for laptop or tablet users or those whose desktop motherboards already have built-in heatsinks for solid-state drives. Like other PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 models, the CS2150 supports Microsoft's DirectStorage APIs, which enable game loading when gaming on systems with Windows 11.

As usual, the promised speeds are only possible with systems that support PCIe Gen 5, even though the drive is backward compatible with PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 3.

The 1TB PNY CS2150 costs $99.99, while the 2TB configuration costs $1779.99. Both drives will be available later this month on PNY's official website and Amazon. The CS2150 comes with a limited 5-year warranty and 1,500,000 hours of mean time between failures.

Although PCIe Gen 5 SSDs are not new to the market, their prices remain quite steep, especially in light of this year's memory price increase. Most of the available models are currently priced way above the $100 mark, with Samsung's new 990 EVO PLUS SSDs being the only exception (the 1TB model is currently available for $85). PNY's new CS2150 model aims to disrupt the market with a much more affordable variant that does not compromise performance and reliability.

