Surface Laptop 6 gets thermal improvements and bug fixes in new firmware

Microsoft has prepared a new firmware update for the Surface Laptop 6, its recently announced business-focused laptop. The June 2024 release improves thermal management when connected to a Surface Dock and fixes an odd bug with the device, thinking it is a convertible Windows PC and not a laptop.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop 6 for Business running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Improves device's ability to regulate temperature effectively when linked to a Surface Dock, optimizing performance and longevity.

Fixes an issue that incorrectly changed the form factor of the Notebook to that of a Convertible.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - System - 3.204.34.0 Surface Hot Plug - KIP - System devices Surface - Surface System Management - 8.163.8.0 Surface Thermal Zone Sensor Driver - Surface System Management

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 6 for Business Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 682MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not contain any known bugs, and it does not require extra steps before or after installation.

To get the latest Surface firmware update, head to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, you can download an offline package from the official website that lets you manually install firmware updates. The Surface Laptop 6 for Business is a new device (Microsoft announced it in April 2024), so it has a minimum of six years of active support. According to Microsoft, the laptop will be supported until April 9, 2030.

If you want to learn more about the Surface Laptop 6, check out our Specs Appeal article comparing it spec-by-spec with the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Laptop 5.