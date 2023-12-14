Proton Mail desktop app launches for Windows and Mac in beta; Linux version in the works

Proton, the company known for its secure online software products, finally launched what it first promised over a year ago. Its popular Proton Mail email client is now available in beta for Windows and macOS users.

In an email press release, the company stated:

Proton Mail’s new desktop app gives users the robust encryption of Proton Mail and Proton Calendar, with the convenience of a dedicated desktop app. Available on Windows and macOS, this release means that Proton Mail now has a dedicated app for all major platforms, further underscoring Proton’s commitment to making privacy and security as accessible as possible.

Since the app is in beta, not all of the features found in the Proton Mail web app are available on the desktop yet. Those include offline mode, account switching, and more. These features will be added over time in future updates.

At the moment, the Proton Mail beta app for Windows and macOS is only available for people who have signed up for the company's Visionary plan. That plan is now open for sign-ups until January 4, 2024, at the annual price of $359.88. The app will become available for all users sometime in 2024

The company also confirmed on this support page that it is also working on a Linux version of the Proton Mail desktop app, which should become available sometime in early 2024.

Finally, Protonannounced that all paid Proton Mail users can now access the new auto-forwarding email feature:

With email forwarding, you can automatically send incoming mail to any other email address. When forwarding to Proton Mail email addresses, messages are end-to-end encrypted, meaning no one (including Proton) can see the contents of your messages. But you can also set up forwarding to external addresses, including CRM and customer support software.

Another new feature is the ability to "snooze" emails and be reminded of them at another time.