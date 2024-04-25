Proton Mail for Business adds some new features including an employee availability tool

The security and encryption-based email service Proton is adding some new features once again. This time, the company is adding some new functions for its Proton Mail for Business plan subscribers. They include a new calendar feature along with a way for companies to make their email accounts stand out.

In a blog post, Proton stated that starting today, business subscribers can now use its calendar app to label when their employees will be available to participate in meetings in a way that helps to save time when these meetings get scheduled.The accompanying press release stated:

The average time to schedule a meeting with 6-8 participants is around 30 minutes, rising to up to two hours for meetings with more participants, according to a study from ETH Zurich. Proton’s answer to this allows companies to skip this effort and delay, by enabling instant scheduling of meetings that work for everyone. This means that users can effortlessly coordinate with colleagues, eliminate tedious back-and-forth, and free up precious time for meaningful work.

In addition, Proton Mail for Business subscribers can now upload their company logo on its web version for a most customized experience for its employees.

Proton also revealed it has recently added even more features for business customers. They include new event summary integration functions for Proton Calendar and Mail. Employees will be able to see invitations set up in the Proton Calendar directly in their Proton Mail inbox.

Also, the iOS Proton Calendar app recently got updated so that its users can now more easily see their work availability during the week. Proton Mail for Business plans are currently priced at $12.99 per user per month.

Earlier this week, Proton announced that its consumer plans now include support for monitoring any emails Proton Mail accounts that might have been leaked in data breaches and are available on the dark web.