ProtonMail users with a Free account can get 1 GB storage in a limited-time offer

ProtonMail has announced that users on the Free tier can complete some easy tasks to get their storage upgraded to 1 GB from the typical 500 MB. If you’ve already got an account that you use then you could have already received an email confirming that you’ve completed the tasks and received boosted storage space for your emails. If you want to take advantage of the offer, complete the tasks in the next 30 days.

To earn the extra space, you need to complete four actions, they are:

Import your emails or contacts

Send your first message

Set up a recovery method

Try the mobile app (Available on iOS and Android)

To track your progress on the tasks, just log in to your ProtonMail account on the desktop website and look for the gift icon located in the bottom left corner next to your available email space. Clicking on this will bring up the list of tasks and the ones you have done will be accompanied by a checkmark. Once they’re all done, you’ll get an email confirming the increased storage space.

As ProtonMail prides itself on being secure and private, it depends on some members signing up for a Premium account which costs money but gives you additional storage, multiple email addresses, and more. If you take advantage of the Free account boost but need even more storage space, upgrading to a Premium account is a good idea, alternatively, you can clear out old emails.