Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 unveiled 9 years after predecessor

Raspberry Pi has announced the availability of the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2, a successor to the 2015 Raspberry Pi Touch Display. The new Touch Display 2 is now on sale at the same price of $60, but offers a higher resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels, compared with its predecessor's 800 x 480, and a "slimmer form factor."

The key specs outlined by Raspberry Pi of its new Touch Display 2 are as follows:

7″ diagonal display

88mm × 155mm active area

720 (RGB) × 1280 pixels

True multi-touch capacitive panel, supporting five-finger touch

Fully supported by Raspberry Pi OS

Powered from the host Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi says that the new Touch Display 2 is compatible with all Raspberry Pi computers from Raspberry Pi 1B+ onwards, with the exception of the Raspberry Pi Zero series, which doesn't have the necessary DSI port.

The Touch Display 2 securely attaches to Pi computers with four screws. It's powered by an included power cable and connects with data cables that are compatible with standard and mini FPC connector formats. Another new thing about the Touch Display 2 is that it integrates the display driver PCB into the display enclosure itself, helping to deliver the slimmer form factor.

Raspberry Pi said that the original Touch Display will remain in production for the foreseeable future but will not be recommended for new designs powered by Pi computers. The Touch Display 2 will be in production until 2030 at the earliest. It said this will give embedded and industrial customers time to build it into their products and installations with more confidence.

Explaining why it took nine years to refresh the display, Raspberry Pi stated that it's a significant accessory and it wanted to take the time to get it "just right." It's now looking forward to see how it's used in new projects.

Source: Raspberry Pi