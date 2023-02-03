Realme to launch Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G next week

About a week ago, we reported about Chinese brand Realme teasing a "really refreshing" smartphone. The company was rumored to be partnering with softdrink company Coca-Cola, but other information regarding the handset remained unknown, at least until today.

Realme has announced that it is partnering with Coca-Cola for a custom Realme 10 Pro 5G, which will launch in India on Friday, February 10. The device will sport a dual-tone back with black and red colors, and a cropped Coca-Cola logo. The 108MP primary and 2MP depth rear cameras will also be outlined with red rings.

"Coke red gives a positive, youthful, and energetic feeling," said Realme in a statement. "With a bold twist to a classic logo, the cropped Coca-Cola logo brings new energy to the smartphone experience. The matte imitation metal process provides the elegant touch of brushed aluminum while remaining resistant to scratches and fingerprints."

Realme's mascot "Realmeow" sporting a Coca-Cola logo

The phone will even come in a custom box with Coca-Cola-themed accessories. These include DIY stickers, a custom SIM ejector tool, a figure of Realme's mascot Realmeow wearing the softdrink's logo, and a number card that indicates which of the 6,000 available units a person has (via GSMArena).

As for its specs, the 10 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, and comes with up to 256GB of internal memory and up to 12GB of RAM. It also has a 6.72-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

Other notable features of the smartphone include a 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, microSD card support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5000mAh battery that Realme claims can be charged from 0 to 50% in 29 minutes. The device ships with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

You can book for the phone through Realme's website.