Realme to launch Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G next week

Realme Coca-Cola

About a week ago, we reported about Chinese brand Realme teasing a "really refreshing" smartphone. The company was rumored to be partnering with softdrink company Coca-Cola, but other information regarding the handset remained unknown, at least until today.

Realme has announced that it is partnering with Coca-Cola for a custom Realme 10 Pro 5G, which will launch in India on Friday, February 10. The device will sport a dual-tone back with black and red colors, and a cropped Coca-Cola logo. The 108MP primary and 2MP depth rear cameras will also be outlined with red rings.

"Coke red gives a positive, youthful, and energetic feeling," said Realme in a statement. "With a bold twist to a classic logo, the cropped Coca-Cola logo brings new energy to the smartphone experience. The matte imitation metal process provides the elegant touch of brushed aluminum while remaining resistant to scratches and fingerprints."

Realme Coca-cola
Realme's mascot "Realmeow" sporting a Coca-Cola logo

The phone will even come in a custom box with Coca-Cola-themed accessories. These include DIY stickers, a custom SIM ejector tool, a figure of Realme's mascot Realmeow wearing the softdrink's logo, and a number card that indicates which of the 6,000 available units a person has (via GSMArena).

As for its specs, the 10 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, and comes with up to 256GB of internal memory and up to 12GB of RAM. It also has a 6.72-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

Other notable features of the smartphone include a 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, microSD card support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5000mAh battery that Realme claims can be charged from 0 to 50% in 29 minutes. The device ships with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

You can book for the phone through Realme's website.

