Red Hat pushes RHEL 9.1 with updated packages and more

Red Hat has announced the availability of RHEL 9.1, its enterprise-oriented Linux distribution. RHEL 9 came out in May 2022 and with the latest update, users get new features and capabilities including improvements to SQL, Red Hat Smart Management with Red Hat Satellite, Red Hat Insights, and Workstations. There are also updated packages.

Among the updated packages are PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.1, Node.js 18, Apache HTTP Server 2.4.53, GCC 11.2.1, glibc 2.34, binutils 2.35.2, GDB 10.2, Valgrind 3.19, SystemTap 4.7, Dyninst 12.1.0, elfutils 0.187, PCP 5.3.7, Grafana 7.5.13, GCC Toolset 12, LLVM Toolset 14.0.6, Rust Toolset 1.62, and Go Toolset 1.18.

If you’re using RHEL for Workstations 9.1, this update now brings native support for Mozilla Firefox to Wayland sessions. The company said that the firefox-x11 package can always be installed if you need XWayland/X11 GTK+ backend support. If you use Microsoft SQL, this update lets you install, configure, and tune single-node SQL Server environments and SQL Server always-on availability groups via the High Availability Add-On.

For users of Red Hat Satellite, version 6.12 is included with RHEL 9.1 and brings several improvements including an updated web interface, performance improvements, and a remote execution pull mode. If you want to download RHEL 9.1, head to the Product Download page, but you’ll need an account.