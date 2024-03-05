Microsoft's Linux-based Azure Sphere OS 24.03 now available for evaluation

Microsoft has announced that Azure Sphere OS version 24.03, a Linux-based microcontroller operating system, is now available for evaluation on the Retail Eval feed. If you try it out, then you’ll have 28 days to verify that your applications and devices work properly before it’s released more widely.

This update comes with bug fixes and security updates, including a bug fix for an issue that caused the cancellation of the 23.10 release last year. Due to the cancellation of that update, it means the latest version of Azure Sphere OS has been version 23.05.

Microsoft said that 24.03 brings an updated version of the cURL transfer tool and warned that cURL-multi now operates a bit differently. While the company has tried to ensure backwards compatibility, it still recommends testing any previously compiled applications to make sure they still work.

Explaining what it changed, Microsoft said:

"For this release, the Azure Sphere OS contains an updated version of cURL. Azure Sphere OS provides long-term ABI compatibility, however the mechanisms of how cURL-multi operates, particularly with regard to recursive calls, have changed since the initial release of the Azure Sphere OS. Microsoft has performed additional engineering to provide backward compatibility for previously compiled applications to accommodate these changes. However, this is a special area of focus for compatibility release during this evaluation."

Microsoft said that people should focus on the following items when testing the new release:

cURL and cURL-multi

wolfSSL, TLS-client and TLS-server

Azure IoT, DPS, IoT Hub, IoT Central, Digital Twins, C SDK

Mutual Authentication

If you’re interested in Azure Sphere OS feeds and setting up an evaluation device group, Microsoft has dedicated pages here and here, respectively, to help you learn more.

For a bit of background, Azure Sphere was first released to the public in February 2020. While we sometimes hear people asking if Microsoft will ever release a Linux-based operating system, the fact is, it has with Azure Sphere OS.

Azure Sphere OS is the first operating system with a Linux kernel that Microsoft has publicly released and is the second Unix-like operating system it released, following the now-defunct Xenix.

You can learn more general information about Azure Sphere OS over on the official website.

Source: Microsoft