Report: Apple to add Google Gemini to iOS alongside ChatGPT

Last month, during WWDC 2024, Apple announced that it is integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT service into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. For simple queries from users, Apple will rely on its own Apple Intelligence capabilities. For complex queries, Apple will direct users to ChatGPT's expertise. iOS users will be able to send any documents or photos, along with their query to ChatGPT to get answers.

In addition, ChatGPT will be available from Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools using which users can generate text content whenever required. Also, users can use ChatGPT's image generation capabilities to generate images relevant to the context.

A new Bloomberg report from yesterday revealed that Apple is apparently collaborating with Google to integrate Gemini, Google's AI chatbot, into iOS later this year. This integration is anticipated to be part of Apple Intelligence's launch this fall and there have been rumors about it.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg writes:

As for an Apple deal with Google or Anthropic, I expect at least the former to be announced around the time Apple Intelligence launches this fall.

Apple is also working with Anthropic on a similar integration. Interestingly, this development follows another Bloomberg report from last month, which indicated that Apple's partnership with OpenAI, involving ChatGPT integration, is non-exclusive and does not involve any financial transactions.

Bloomberg's report also confirmed that Apple and Meta are not expected to partner on integrating Meta's Llama chatbot into Apple devices, despite brief discussions initiated by Meta in March. This is likely due to several factors, including Apple's concerns about Meta's privacy practices. Apple has been a vocal critic of Meta in this regard, and integrating their AI service would contradict their stance. Also, Apple believes that OpenAI, Google and Anthropic offer superior AI capabilities when compared to Meta at this moment.

