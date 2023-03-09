Adventure game Call of the Sea is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

Epic Games had a lot to share about its PC games store today, revealing its brand-new self-publishing service for indie developers and even revealing that nearly 700 million copies of games had been claimed by players as part of its free promotions. And speaking of freebies, PC gamers have another game to claim today, that being a copy of Call of the Sea.

Coming in as an adventure puzzler set in the 1930s, Call of the Sea has you exploring an otherworldly tropical island filled with secrets to uncover. The game has you taking the role of Norah, a woman searching for her husband after his expedition goes missing.

Here's how the developer Out of the Blue describes the setting:

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.

Call of the Sea is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next seven days, with the promotion set to end on March 16. Released in 2020, the game usually costs $19.99 to purchase when not on sale. Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War will be the title that's free next week.