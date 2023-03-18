Rufus 3.22 Beta adds an option to disable BitLocker, removes ISO downloads on Windows 7

Rufus, a popular tool for creating Windows (or other OS) install media, has received a new preview update. Version 3.22 is now available for download from GitHub with several notable changes and improvements.

Rufus 3.22 introduces the ability to disable automatic BitLocker encryption in the Windows User Experience dialog. This feature joins several existing options that let you personalize your Windows 11 install media, such as removing the requirement for 4GB of RAM, Secure Boot, TPM, and an online Microsoft account.

Other changes in Rufus 3.22 Beta include SHA-1 and SHA-256 x86 acceleration on supported processors and the ability to save logs between sessions. On the downside, with Rufus 3.22, Windows 7 users can no longer download ISO files using the app.

Here is the complete changelog for Rufus 3.22 Beta:

Add SHA-1 and SHA-256 x86 acceleration on CPUs that support it

Add an option to disable BitLocker device encryption in the Windows User Experience dialog

Add a cheat mode (Ctrl-P) to preserve the log between sessions

Fix potential media creation errors by forcing the unmount of stale .wim images

Fix potential access errors in ISO → ESP mode by forcing Large FAT32 formatting

Fix user-specified label not being preserved on error/cancel

Fix some large SSD devices being listed by default

Fix processing of Rock Ridge CE fields

Work around the use of Rock Ridge symbolic links for Linux firmware packages (Debian)

Remove the ISO download feature on Windows 7

You can download Rufus 3.22 Beta from the app's GitHub repository (via Deskmodder). Those unfamiliar with the app can check out our guide showing how to create a Windows 11 install media using Rufus.