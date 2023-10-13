Rumor: Apple to launch iPad mini 7, iPad Air 6 with M2 chip, and more this month

Apple could be launching new products in October 2023. Among which, the seventh-generation iPad mini.

According to a Weibo leaker “Instant Digital,” who has shared authentic rumors in the past, Apple users could be getting some important updates in existing products, as well as, new models for the iPad mini and iPad Air.

The rumor suggests that Apple could be introducing a modified first-generation Apple Pencil with a USB-C connector instead of Lightning. Additionally, the sixth-generation iPad Air could comprise the M2 chip.

The M2 chip is the successor to Apple’s M1 and provides greater efficiency, higher processing speed, and more. While the Apple Pencil with a USB-C connector was previously found in the beta code of iOS 17.1, the Weibo user suggests that the facility is coming soon.

Last year, Apple was forced to add USB-C connectors to future devices like iPhones, tablets, and keyboards due to stricter regulations from the European Union. The law is applicable to products with wired charging solutions, and affects Apple as it previously used proprietary Lightning connectors and cables for charging; a capability we should see changing with the modified Apple Pencil 1.

The Weibo user mentions that “the seventh generation iPad mini (A16), the Apple Pencil first generation refresh (USB-C interface), the eleventh generation iPad, and the sixth generation iPad Air (M2)” could be coming before the end of this month.

Another speculation made by Instant Digital is about the “Jelly scrolling” issue on iPads, which is now expected to be reduced. Jelly scrolling is screen-tearing, where text or photos appear titled owing to refresh rate mismatches. Hence, it makes one side of the screen appear to be responding faster than the other one, making it visually discomforting and difficult to ignore.

The issue has been previously highlighted by several Apple consumers, to which the company replied that it is “normal behavior” for LCD screens. The company added that since these screens refresh line by line, there is a slight delay between the top and bottom lines.

This issue is particularly encountered only when the iPad mini is in portrait orientation, since it is not reproducible in landscape mode. As “Instant Digital” states, Apple could reduce the vertical scrolling issue by rotating the screen assembly.

Apart from this, the new iPad mini could also feature an A16 Bionic chip and front camera improvements.

While these are merely speculations at the moment, it could be interesting if Apple brings all of this to the table this month.

Via: MacRumors