Microsoft Rewards on Xbox gets an overhaul, adds Quests to PC Game Pass

With the start of the new year, Microsoft is updating how its Rewards program works for Xbox players. This includes adding PC Game Pass members into the mix, reimagined Quests, as well as fresh weekly rewards. However, the Xbox Rewards will only be available to those who are 18 or older from now on too.

Starting January 7, PC Game Pass subscription holders will be able to earn Xbox Rewards points via Game Pass Quests. The feature has so far only been available to Game Pass Ultimate members, but this will let a whole group of other gamers on Xbox platforms jump into the bonuses program. Moreover, Japan is being added as a fully Rewards-supported region.

Keep in mind that quests will only progress when playing titles from the Game Pass catalog. Playing PC games that require third-party launchers, or even Microsoft and Blizzard's own Battle.net client, will not count towards any rewards.

The "reimagined" Game Pass Quests system has daily, weekly, and monthly targets players can hit to increase their Rewards points, while weekly streaks have also been brought back. Here's the rundown:

Daily Play – Earn 10 points a day by playing any game from the Game Pass catalog for at least 15 minutes.

– Earn 10 points a day by playing any game from the Game Pass catalog for at least 15 minutes. Weekly Streaks – Play for at least five days a week to complete your streak. The more days you play, the more points you earn. Now comes the challenge: maintain your streak week over week to unlock bigger point multipliers. A 2-week streak will earn 2x the base streak points, a 3-week streak will earn 3x the base streak points, and anything beyond a 4-week streak will earn 4x the base streak points.

– Play for at least five days a week to complete your streak. The more days you play, the more points you earn. Now comes the challenge: maintain your streak week over week to unlock bigger point multipliers. A 2-week streak will earn 2x the base streak points, a 3-week streak will earn 3x the base streak points, and anything beyond a 4-week streak will earn 4x the base streak points. Monthly 4-Pack – Explore the Game Pass catalog by playing four different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every month.

– Explore the Game Pass catalog by playing four different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every month. Monthly 8-Pack – Push your gaming further and play eight different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every calendar month. Don’t worry, the 4 games from your 4-Pack count towards the 8-Pack, too.

As for the new 18-years or older age requirement, Microsoft said this about the change:

We are constantly evaluating the Xbox platform to ensure our continued commitment to foster positive, age-appropriate gaming experiences for our players to enjoy. Starting today, earning Rewards points via gameplay will only be available to Xbox players 18 years and older. With these changes, the Rewards Hub used for tracking and earning points on Xbox console, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and the Xbox app for mobile will no longer be available to players under 18 years old.

Any previously earned points on Xbox will still be available on Microsoft Rewards though. Moreover, Microsoft Rewards themselves will still be available for earning for those under 18, just with parentally approved purchases, eligible searches on Bing, and non-gameplay activities.