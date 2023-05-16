Samsung builds new Kiosk for businesses that runs Windows

Samsung has unveiled the KMC-W, a new version of the Samsung Kiosk that runs Windows. The South Korean company said that the 24-inch display device will bring expanded software compatibility to self-service display technology used in the food and beverage, retail, travel, and healthcare sectors.

The KMC-W is running the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system. Samsung says it has full compatibility with major ordering, point-of-sale, and property management system software. Customers will be able to choose various CPU options including the Intel Celeron 6305E, Core i3, or Core i5 processors. It will also come with 8 GB DRAM memory and 256 GB SSD for adequate storage space and good performance.

“The retail landscape is changing based on consumer behaviors and rising demand for contactless and non-cash payment methods,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As this trend accelerates not just in retail but also in the food and beverage, healthcare, travel and other sectors, the Samsung Kiosk is the future-ready solution industries need to respond to global demand.”

With the KMC-W running Windows, businesses should now have access to a greater library of software to facilitate bill payments, drive-thru, self-ordering, smart cafes, and unmanned fitting rooms. The company also said that the display also includes UL-certified antimicrobial coating and shatterproof film. These things should make it more resilient and hygienic to use. Businesses can learn more about the Kiosk on Samsung’s website.