Another classic fighting game re-release is not coming to current Xbox consoles

During the 2024 EVO fighting game tournament this weekend, publisher SNK Corporation announced a re-release, with some new features, of its 2003 game SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos. However, the game is not coming to any of Microsoft's currently supported Xbox consoles.

The original game was first released for the arcades and later for the PlayStation 2 and Microsoft's original Xbox console. In fact, the game was only released for the Xbox in North America. However, SNK's trailer announcing the re-release only mentions the PC Steam version, which is available now. The PS4, Nintendo Switch, and the GoG.com PC versions will be available on Monday, July 22.

Many games have taken to X and other social media outlets to express their frustration that another classic fighting game re-release is bypassing Xbox consoles.

SNK vs CAPCOM SVC Chaos is skipping the Xbox



It sucks to see it as an Xbox player



Look how much the game is worth for the original Xbox version which was also Xbox exclusive lol



If you are okay with this and Xbox continues to not pursue game preservation, you leave me… pic.twitter.com/rxYjo2LhMM — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) July 20, 2024

In June, Capcom announced plans to release Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which will include seven classic Marvel Comics-themed fighting and action games. It will launch later in 2024, but for the Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam. Again, it will not be released, at least for now, for modern Xbox consoles. There has been some online speculation that the Xbox One's lack of support for Capcom’s MT Framework engine may be the reason why it won't made available for Microsoft's consoles.

The remaster of SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos includes 36 fighters from many SNK and Capcom fighting games. It also adds features like netcode rollback, online lobbies, a hitbox viewer, and a gallery mode of artwork created for the game.